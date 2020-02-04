Finance
From today onwards, insurance cover on bank deposits raised to Rs 5 lakh by RBI
Updated : February 04, 2020 09:12 PM IST
The cover is provided by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the RBI.
On Saturday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had made the announcement regarding increasing insurance cover to Rs 5 lakh in her Budget Speech.
Earlier in the day, finance secretary Rajiv Kumar said the Department of Financial Services has given approval for raising deposit insurance cover from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.