Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

From today onwards, insurance cover on bank deposits raised to Rs 5 lakh by RBI

Updated : February 04, 2020 09:12 PM IST

The cover is provided by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the RBI.
On Saturday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had made the announcement regarding increasing insurance cover to Rs 5 lakh in her Budget Speech.
Earlier in the day, finance secretary Rajiv Kumar said the Department of Financial Services has given approval for raising deposit insurance cover from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
From today onwards, insurance cover on bank deposits raised to Rs 5 lakh by RBI

You May Also Like

Bharti Airtel posts net loss of Rs 1,035 crore in Q3

Bharti Airtel posts net loss of Rs 1,035 crore in Q3

Maruti Suzuki January sales up 1.6% YoY at 1.54 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki January sales up 1.6% YoY at 1.54 lakh units

Seven of top 10 firms suffer combined loss of Rs 1.89 lakh crore in m-cap last week

Seven of top 10 firms suffer combined loss of Rs 1.89 lakh crore in m-cap last week

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement