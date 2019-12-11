Business

From today onwards, companies can file draft papers for issues worth up to Rs 750 crore with Sebi's regional offices

Updated : December 11, 2019 05:01 PM IST

Till now, merchant bankers on behalf of the companies were allowed to file the papers for issues worth up to Rs 500 crore with the regional office of Sebi concerned.

Sebi has specified four regional offices -- northern, eastern, southern and western -- in which the companies can file their draft offer documents or offer documents