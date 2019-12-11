Business
From today onwards, companies can file draft papers for issues worth up to Rs 750 crore with Sebi's regional offices
Updated : December 11, 2019 05:01 PM IST
Till now, merchant bankers on behalf of the companies were allowed to file the papers for issues worth up to Rs 500 crore with the regional office of Sebi concerned.
Sebi has specified four regional offices -- northern, eastern, southern and western -- in which the companies can file their draft offer documents or offer documents
The new criteria would come into effect for all draft offer documents for issues that are filed with Sebi on or after this Wednesday.
