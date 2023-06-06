From ‘machli’ to ‘murgi’ and 'chai': Finfluencers work out cryptic phrases to escape SEBI glare

A person who has been following these social-media channels closely told us that the content creators seem to have coached their followers on these phrases a few months ago.

Finfluencers are finding innovative ways to get around the market regulator’s increased scrutiny of unregistered investment advice. Besides renting a registration number, which Moneycontrol had reported earlier, the finfluencers are running YouTube channels where the ‘buy’ and ‘sell’ calls are disguised in code, setting up companies as a partner of a registered analyst (RA) and more.

A YouTube channel that has a few lakh followers uses a language that its followers understand.

For example, there is a channel that uses phrases with chai (tea) and phal (fruit). When they say, “hum chai pee rahe hain” (we are drinking tea), they believe that the index is about to fall. That is a sign that their followers should buy a put. To indicate the strike price, they keep their trading charts open and keep the cursor at the level they believe the index will move.