Finance

From four stressed accounts, UCO Bank recovers Rs 900 crore

Updated : January 04, 2020 07:55 PM IST

The accounts comprise those of RattanIndia Power, Essar Steel, Ruchi Soya and Prayagraj Power, a top official of the state-owned lender said.

RattanIndia Power had a one-time settlement of Rs 6,574 crore debt outside NCLT, under the RBI's Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets.