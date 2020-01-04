#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
From four stressed accounts, UCO Bank recovers Rs 900 crore

Updated : January 04, 2020 07:55 PM IST

The accounts comprise those of RattanIndia Power, Essar Steel, Ruchi Soya and Prayagraj Power, a top official of the state-owned lender said.
RattanIndia Power had a one-time settlement of Rs 6,574 crore debt outside NCLT, under the RBI's Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets.
Goel said the 45-day loan carnival beginning January 6 is expected to see sanctions of around Rs 4,000 crore.
