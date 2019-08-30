From accountability to better hiring, these are the reforms government announced to strengthen public sector banks
Updated : August 30, 2019 05:47 PM IST
Banking experts have long said that just pumping government money alone will not improve the condition of India’s public lenders or suffice to overcome massive bad debt problems.
Banks need better systems to expedite settlement of corporate default cases for them to emerge out of the distress, going by the experience of previous bailout attempts and the build-up of major stresses in the economy and in corporate India.
