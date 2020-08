The finance ministry is flooded with requests seeking an urgent clarification on the recent order of restrictions on public procurement on companies, which are 100 percent subsidiaries of Hong Kong-registered companies but in turn are 100 percent owned by European or USA entities.

Finance ministry on July 23 had issued amendment to the “General Financial Rule, 2017”, restricting bidders from countries that share a land border with India.

As per the order, any bidder from such countries, that share a land border with India, are now not eligible to bid in any procurement whether of goods, services (including consultancy services and non-consultancy services) or works (including turnkey projects) if the bidder is a company incorporated or registered in such country.

While it was understood that the objective of the amendment was to discourage Chinese investments, this notification inadvertently also gets applicable to those companies which are operating in India and are 100 percent subsidiary of a Hong Kong-registered companies and which in turn are 100 percent subsidiary of Europe/ USA based companies.

Representations, by industries and the company professionals, highlight that since Hong Kong has a long history and is being administered till 1997 by the UK it has been an international financial and business center having presence of large number of wholly-owned subsidiaries of holding companies from countries like the USA, the UK, and Europe.

Also with opening of the economy worldwide, number of companies from the United Kingdom, Europe/European Union, the USA and other countries opened wholly (100%) owned subsidiaries (WOS)/offices in India through the Hong Kong based subsidiary.

They have argued that such companies should be treated as 100 percent owned subsidiary of the UK/Europe, the USA based companies. “Thus, Hong Kong is a pass through country not the controlling country, not having any direct or indirect control.

"However the amendments to the GFR 2017, the way it has been worded restricts even such 100% wholly owned subsidiary company despite there being no intent to put restrictions on such companies. This has resulted in seriously hampering not only the business operations of all such companies but also those projects for which such companies are providing highly advanced technology,” the representations said.

When checked, finance ministry officials did confirm that the representations are under active considerations and a final call is yet to be taken.