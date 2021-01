Franklin Templeton's six shut schemes have received Rs 13,120 crore from maturities, pre-payments, and coupons since their closure in April. Over the latest fortnight, December 16-31, 2020, these schemes received Rs 1,213 crore.

Further, five out of the six schemes have already turned and have close to Rs 8,527 crore available to return to unit holders, subject to fund running expenses. Franklin India Short Term Income Plan (FISTIP) is the latest scheme to turn cash positive, the fund house said in a statement.

Individually, Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Ultra Short Bond Fund, Dynamic Accrual Fund, Credit Risk Fund and Short Term Income Plan have 52 percent, 49 percent, 41 percent, 23 percent and 8 percent of their respective asset under management in cash.

Borrowing levels in Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund continue to come down steadily and currently stands at 6 percent of its AUM.

The Supreme Court had directed the Trustee of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund to seek consent of the unitholders for the winding up of the six schemes. Accordingly, the Trustee conducted the e-voting for the same from December 26-28, 2020 followed by a unitholder meet on December 29, 2020.