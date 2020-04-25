  • SENSEX
Franklin Templeton's fund liquidation shows government, RBI must hurry a financial sector package, says experts

Updated : April 25, 2020 06:38 PM IST

The members of the Association of Mutual Funds (AMFI), who also spoke on CNBC-TV18 had the same request - an SPV that promises a line of credit to mutual funds.
Another very important need of the hour is that RBI must allow AAA corporate bonds as collateral in its repos.
Another idea, immediately implementable, is for RBI to tweak the TLTRO2 so that mandatory purchase of bonds of small NBFCs and MFIs is removed.
