Franklin Templeton has welcomed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) lifeline for mutual funds but has said that it cannot reverse the decision to wind up debt funds.

The RBI on Monday announced a Rs 50,000 crores Special Liquidity Facility for mutual funds, days after the Franklin Templeton credit crisis unfolded.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund last week had closed its six credit funds due to liquidity issues amid the coronavirus crisis.

"The decision to wind up funds is already taken. The RBI's facility was not available at the time the decision was taken," Sanjay Sapre, President, Franklin Templeton India President told CNBC-TV18.

Sapre welcomed the RBI's decision saying that it will help to calm the markets.

"If it will aid the ability to liquidate assets it will be of help," he added.

Further, Sapre said that the company will start to liquidate the paper once market normalcy returns. "We do not plan to liquidate the paper in distress as it would cause value erosion for our investors," he said.