In a relief to investors in Franklin Templeton’s schemes that were wound up in April, the Karnataka High Court has ruled that the trustees will need to take consent of unit holders by a simple majority. However, the court has put a stay on the operation of the judgement for six weeks, while calling for status quo on the schemes till then.

In the operative part of the judgement, the court said: “We hold that no interference is called for on decision of trustees to wind up six schemes. We hold and declare that decision of trustees to wind up six schemes under sublclause (a) of clause 2 of regulation 39 of Mutual Funds regulations cannot be implemented unless consent is obtained. We restrain trustees from taking further steps till consent of unit holders by simple majority is obtained.”

However, the court stayed the operation of the order for six weeks, while also stating that no redemptions or borrowings can be made on the six schemes in the period.

“Considering the nature of issues involved, we deem it appropriate to stay the operation of the final judgement for a period of six weeks, subject to that none of the respondents will take any steps to implement the impugned notices dated April 23 and May 28, 2020.”

“During period of six weeks there should be no redemptions. We also clarify during the said period that trustees and AMCs shall not indulge in making any borrowings and shall not create any liability for the six funds. Status quo as of today should be maintained for six weeks,” the bench said.

Franklin Templeton on April 23 had announced its decision to wind up six schemes citing redemption pressure and lack of liquidity in the bond market.

Petitioners had moved courts in several states such as Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, and the Suporeme COurt had transferred all these cases to the Karnataka High Court.

The bench comprising the Karnataka Chief Justice Abhay Oka on Saturday also came down heavily on the Securities and Exchange Board of india (SEBI), stating that they should have played a stronger role. The court also said the forensic audit report does not have final findings and once SEBI receives the final audit report it has to take a decision on the action to be taken within six weeks.

The court also said that the minutes of the meeting that the board of trustees of Franklin Templeton held in April should be shared with unit holders.

Here are some of the important statements by the Karnataka HC on the Franklin Templeton matter:

- Regulations 39-40 of Mutual funds Regulations are legal and valid

- The trustee company is bound by statutory obligation to obtain consent of unit holders by simple majority

- A notice can be issued only after getting consent of unit holders

- If trustees have violated duties under mutual funds regulations, Writ of mandamus can be issued to abide by mutual fund regulations and SEBI act

- Copy of forensic audit report does not contain forensics findings, conclusions may undergo change. It is at best a tentative report

- Obligation of trustees to share minutes of meeting of April 20 and April 23, 2020, with unit holders, no confidentiality can be applied to the minutes of meeting

- SEBI has no jurisdiction to interfere with issue of winding up of a scheme made under 39 2(a) of Mutual Funds Regulation

We restrain trustees from taking further steps since consent of unit holders by simple majority is obtained. “

- "We direct SEBI that forensic auditors submit report at the earliest, and that SEBI shall examine and take decision on the question of taking action under SEBt. Decision should be taken within 6 weeks of receiving the forensic report."

- "We hold that unit holders are not entitled to receive copy of forensic audit report."

- "SEBI ought to have played more proactive role, on some aspects SEBI failed to perform duties"

- Stay on Operative part of judgement

"We clarify that there should not be any redemptions for six weeks and even trustees and AMC shall not indulge in making borrowings or create liability for said six funds and must maintain status quo as of today."