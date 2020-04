The mutual fund industry recorded an unprecedented Rs 22,054 crore drop in assets under management (AUM) in the last 3 days. Among the 16 categories, credit risk funds lost 15 percent AUM on an average. Credit risk funds are debt funds that lend at least 65 percent of their money to not-so-highly rated companies.

Gilt funds, however, continued to see buyers.

Some of the AUM changes could be on account of valuation changes, say experts.

"But that may be limited to small portions or schemes," they add.

One of the bigger reason for this carnage could be people wanting to come out of those schemes.

Recently, Franklin Templeton (FT), one of India’s top ten mutual fund houses, shut six of its debt schemes, locking up nearly Rs 30,000 crore of investor money. This decision of FT to voluntarily wind down its six credit fund schemes in the wake of redemption pressure and tight liquidity in the high-yield bond market has created significant ripples in the capital market.