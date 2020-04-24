Finance
Franklin Templeton fund closure: Check portfolio of six schemes that are shut now
Updated : April 24, 2020 05:45 PM IST
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has closed down six of its debt schemes in India citing severe redemption pressure and illiquidity in the bond markets amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
The fund house maintains that in this scenario, this is the best possible way to safeguard the interest of exiting investors and is the only viable means to secure an orderly realization of portfolio assets.