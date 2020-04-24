Franklin Templeton fund closure: Check portfolio of six schemes that are shut now

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has closed down six of its debt schemes in India citing severe redemption pressure and illiquidity in the bond markets amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The funds which have been shut are Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Ultra Short Bond Fund, Short Term Income Plan, Credit Risk Fund, Dynamic Accrual Fund and Income Opportunities Fund, the company said in a statement.

The fund house maintains that in this scenario, this is the best possible way to safeguard the interest of exiting investors and is the only viable means to secure an orderly realization of portfolio assets.

"There has been a dramatic and sustained fall in liquidity in certain segments of the corporate bonds market on account of the Covid-19 crisis and the resultant lock-down of the Indian economy which was necessary to address the same. At the same time, mutual funds, especially in the fixed income segment, are facing continuous and heightened redemptions," the company said.

In view of this, let's check the top 10 holdings of these 6 funds that have been shut by FT:

Name Portfolio Weighting % Coupon % Greenko Clean Energy Projects Private Limited 11.01 10.75 Renew Power Ventures Private Limited 7.93 9.60 ESS KAY FINCORP LIMITED 7.25 12.00 Small Business Fincredit India Private Limited 6.33 9.40 ReNew Solar Power Private Limited 5.59 12.41 STERLITE POWER GRID VENTURES LIMITED 5.33 0.12 JM FINANCIAL ASSET RECONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED 5.32 11.50 JM FINANCIAL ASSET RECONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED 4.60 11.50 U.P. Power Corporation Limited 4.02 10.15

Name Portfolio Weighting % Coupon % Vedanta Limited 7.23 9.45 JM FINANCIAL CREDIT SOLUTIONS LIMITED 4.93 Bharti Airtel Limited 4.20 8.35 Indostar Capital Finance Limited 4.01 INDOSTAR CAPITAL FINANCE LIMITED 3.56 NIRCHEM Cement Limited 3.44 8.57 EDELWEISS COMMODITIES SERVICES LIMITED 3.40 EDELWEISS COMMODITIES SERVICES LIMITED 3.30 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED 2.83 0.00 Renew Power Ventures Private Limited 2.64 9.60

Name Portfolio Weighting % Coupon % SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED 9.87 10.25 ADANI RAIL INFRA PRIVATE LIMITED 7.97 0.00 PIRAMAL CAPITAL & HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 5.21 0.10 Rishanth Wholesale Trading Private Ltd. 4.97 11.90 Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Limited 4.29 8.70 Renew Power Ventures Private Limited 3.46 9.45 S. D. CORPORATION PRIVATE LIMITED 3.41 11.50 Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority 3.14 10.32 Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority 3.01 10.32 STERLITE POWER GRID VENTURES LIMITED 2.98 0.12

Name Portfolio Weighting % Coupon % SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED 8.62 10.25 ADANI RAIL INFRA PRIVATE LIMITED 7.97 0.00 Rishanth Wholesale Trading Private Ltd. 5.23 11.90 Piramal Enterprises Limited 5.20 9.00 Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority 4.50 10.32 PIRAMAL CAPITAL & HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED 3.68 0.10 AADARSHINI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPERS PRIVATE LIMITED 3.39 11.25 Coastal Gujarat Power Limited 2.78 9.90 S. D. CORPORATION PRIVATE LIMITED 2.78 11.50 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED 2.60 0.00

Name Portfolio Weighting % Coupon % SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED 8.57 10.25 ADANI RAIL INFRA PRIVATE LIMITED 4.53 0.00 U.P. Power Corporation Limited 3.49 10.15 Tata Motors Limited (Earlier Tata Engineering And Locomotive Co. Ltd) 3.19 9.31 India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited 3.19 11.25 EDELWEISS COMMODITIES SERVICES LIMITED 3.18 HERO SOLAR ENERGY PRIVATE LIMITED 3.18 11.84 JM FINANCIAL ASSET RECONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED 3.15 12.50 Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority 3.02 10.32 AADARSHINI REAL ESTATE DEVELOPERS PRIVATE LIMITED 2.89 11.25

