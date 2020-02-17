#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

FPIs now eye Singapore over Mauritius to channel funds in India, says report

Updated : February 17, 2020 08:18 AM IST

The Finance Bill of 2020 has removed exemptions for category II FPIs and funds that are set up in countries not compliant with the FATF norms to combat money laundering and terror financing.
Shifting to Singapore will ensure that category II FPIs are not saddled with higher tax liability as the city state is still exempt from indirect transfer provisions.
Mauritius accounted for Rs 4.37 trillion worth of portfolio investments into India last year.
FPIs now eye Singapore over Mauritius to channel funds in India, says report

More Budget Stories Coverage

No timeline to remove I-T exemptions: Nirmala Sitharaman

No timeline to remove I-T exemptions: Nirmala Sitharaman

CEA Subramanian says 6-7% LIC stake dilution enough to raise Rs 90,000 crore

CEA Subramanian says 6-7% LIC stake dilution enough to raise Rs 90,000 crore

FM Sitharaman says no discrimination against Telangana in budget fund allocation

FM Sitharaman says no discrimination against Telangana in budget fund allocation

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement