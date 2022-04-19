FPI investment limit in govt securities unchanged at 6% of outstanding stocks for FY23: RBI

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said the limits for investment in government securities (g-secs), state development loans and corporate bonds will remain unchanged at 6 percent, 2 percent and 15 percent, respectively, of outstanding stocks of securities for the current financial year. As of now, all investments by eligible investors in the 'specified securities' shall be reckoned under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), the RBI said in a notification.

The allocation of incremental changes in the g-sec limit (in absolute terms) over the two sub-categories general and long-term shall be retained at 50:50 for FY23, the notification said. The entire increase in limits for SDLs (in absolute terms) has been added to the general sub-category of state development loans, it added.

The notification further said the aggregate limit of the notional amount of Credit Default Swaps (CDS) sold by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) shall be 5 per cent of the outstanding stock of corporate bonds. Accordingly, an additional limit of Rs 2,22,623 crore is set out for FY 2022-23.

