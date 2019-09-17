Business
Former SBI chief Arundhati Bhattacharya looking to venture into insurance business, says report
Updated : September 17, 2019 09:22 AM IST
The former SBI chief along with Sunil Mehta, former country head and chief executive of American insurer AIG, registered their company, Welmo Fintech Pvt. Ltd., earlier in the month, said the report.
However, the company still has a long way to go since there are two more stages left for it to finally get the green signal.
