Delhi High Court grants bail to former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in money laundering case

The former NSE managing director, who was earlier arrested by the CBI in the alleged NSE co-location scam, was arrested in the present case by the Enforcement Directorate on July 14 last year.
Delhi High Court has granted bail to former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in a money laundering case registered against her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
She was granted bail in the CBI case by the high court in September last year.
