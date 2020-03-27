  • SENSEX
Forex reserves fall by a whopping $12 billion: RBI data shows

Updated : March 27, 2020 11:47 PM IST

In the previous week, the country's foreign exchange reserves fell by $5.346 billion to $481.89 billion.
During the week to March 20, the foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, declined by $10.256 billion to $437.102 billion.
The gold reserve, which was rising for the past many weeks, decreased by $1.610 billion to $27.856 billion in the week under review, the RBI data showed.
Forex reserves fall by a whopping $12 billion: RBI data shows

