Forensic audit bares 'modus operandi' of Rs 13,500 crore PNB scam

Updated : December 08, 2019 04:05 PM IST

The audit conducted by the Belgium-headquartered BDO's India branch found how Choksi's company Gitanjali Gems Ltd's multiple exporters of rough diamonds used a common account in the same bank.
The Forensic Audit team found that Choksi's diamond companies made "high value sales and purchases" through 'potentially non-existent partners' (bogus companies), using the same invoice for making multiple imports.
Forensic audit bares 'modus operandi' of Rs 13,500 crore PNB scam
