Finance
For smooth operation of NEFT system 24x7, RBI to provide liquidity facility
Updated : December 14, 2019 12:43 PM IST
The NEFT facility is used to electronically transfer funds from one account to another of banks which are members of this system.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more