For resolving disputed tax cases, government nod to changes in 'Vivad se Vishwas' Bill

Updated : February 12, 2020 04:31 PM IST

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha earlier this month with the aim of reducing litigations related to direct taxes.
The union minister Prakash Javadekar said it has been decided to cover disputes pending in DRTs also.
The cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also saw approval for capital infusion of Rs 2,500 crore into three state-owned general insurance companies.
