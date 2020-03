Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to hold a press conference at 2 pm today on statutory and regulatory compliance matters. The FM has also said that the centre is in the process of preparing a financial package to deal with the situation caused by the deadly coronavirus which has affected businesses and livelihood to a great extent.

Even as we are readying an economic package to help us through the Corona lockdown (on priority, to be announced soon) I will address the media at 2pm today, specifically on statutory and regulatory compliance matters. Via video conference. @FinMinIndia @PIB_India @ANI @PTI_News — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 24, 2020

More than 490 people have so far been infected by the deadly coronavirus in the country while nine have been killed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today. This will be his second address to the nation on dealing with coronavirus.