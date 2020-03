Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday introduced the Banking Regulation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to amend the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and seeks to give the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) the powers to regulate cooperative banks.

It provides for issue and regulation of paid up share capital and equities by cooperative banks.

According to the provisions in the bill, the RBI will consult state governments before issuing order for supersession of boards of cooperative banks registered with states.

However, if passed the act will not be applicable to primary agricultural credit society and cooperative society whose primary object is providing long term finance for agriculture in case it is not into banking functions or draw cheques.

The bill comes in the wake of the crisis at the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank last year. The Mumbai-headquartered cooperative bank was mired in controversy regarding financial impropriety with regards to its dealings with Housing Development Infrastructure (HDIL).