FM proposes to scrap 51% holding clause to privatise insurer

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday introduced the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha.

The draft bill, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, is proposed to remove the requirement that Centre holds not less than 51 percent of the equity capital in a specified insurer.

GIBNA Act will also not apply to such specified insurer on and from the date on which the Central Government ceases to have control over it.

“With a view to provide for greater private participation in the public sector insurance companies and to enhance insurance penetration and social protection and better secure the interests of policyholders and contribute to faster growth of the economy, it has become necessary to amend certain provisions of the Act. In the form of a Bill, namely, the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021," FM said.

Additionally, the central government is lookling to give up management control, so that a new board can take over.

As part of the divestment strategy for the financial sector, the government has decided to go for a mega initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and residual stake sale in IDBI Bank during this financial year. The government has budgeted Rs 1.75 lakh crore from stake sale in public sector companies and financial institutions during 2021-22. The Niti Aayog was entrusted with the task of recommending names for the privatisation of two public sector banks and one general insurance company, according to news agency PTI.