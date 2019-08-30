FM press conference at 1600 hrs: Is bank consolidation on the cards?

Finance ministry officials are meeting the heads of 10 public sector banks on Friday. The agenda includes review of the economic relief measures announced by the government recently. There is also a buzz that the discussion might include merging public sector banks.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to address a press conference at 4:00 pm.

The banks which are attending the meeting, according to sources, are Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, United Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Indian Bank, OBC, Syndicate Bank, Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank.

Bank analysts have told CNBC-TV18 that the IT infrastructure of banks might hold the key like the previous time. This is because the most important aim of such an exercise is that the customer should be disrupted least. Based on this a likely combination can be Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank. Both these PSBs are on FLEXCUBE banking platform. Similarly, PNB, OBC, Utd Bank, Union Bank and Corporation Bank are on Finacle banking platform. Indian Bank, Allahabad Bank and Central Bank use TCS as a banking platform.

CNBC-TV18 would like to clarify that the combinations at this stage are just calculated guesses.

Another way of looking at the mergers can be a geographical break-up based on branch concentration. CLSA data shows that PNB and OBC are north based. Â The south based banks are Canara, Syndicate, Andhra, Indian and Corporation Bank.