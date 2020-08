In a yet another assurance to the states, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the compensation to the states on account of revenue forgone as promised under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be given, and the issues around the compensation payment need to be ironed out by the council.

She added that inadequate resources, lack of funds under the compensation cess kitty and how to address the entire payment issue is a matter that the GST Council will have to decide and all possible measures will be tabled for the council to decide upon.

Sitharaman said the Attorney General's view on GST compensation was sought after consultation with the states which was discussed in the last GST Council meeting. Sitharaman was responding to a question on apprehensions raised by states about the Attorney General's opinion on GST compensation.

"This matter was discussed in the GST Council meeting when it met last time. Members expressed their views on the matter and it was decided that legal opinion should be taken from Attorney General. The opinion has come. We will hold a one point agenda GST Council meeting on the issue of compensation," Sitharaman said.

She added that the date of the meeting will be decided shortly.

According to sources, the Attorney General has opined that there is no obligation on the central government to pay the GST compensation shortfall to the states, and GST Council has to decide on ways to make good the shortfall in compensation fund.

Meanwhile, during the day, union finance ministry released the monthly GST collections data. "The gross GST revenue collected in the month of July, 2020 is Rs 87,422 crore of which CGST is Rs 16,147 crore, SGST is Rs 21,418 crore, IGST is Rs 42,592 crore (including Rs 20,324 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 7,265 crore (including Rs 807 crore collected on import of goods)," said the press statement.

The government has also settled Rs 23,320 crore to CGST and Rs 18,838 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by the central government and the state governments after regular settlement in the month of July, 2020 is Rs 39,467 crore for CGST and Rs 40,256 crore for the SGST.

According to the finance ministry, the revenues for the month are 86 percent of the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from import of goods were 84 percent and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) were 96 percent of the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.