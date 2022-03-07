Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has pulled up tax revenue boards -- the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) -- and has directed officials to engage with assesses faster and in a better manner.

During a post-Budget meeting with the industry, the finance minister got irked and said: "I am very curious to know, if the CBIC is here... and CBDT. The two boards, are you engaging with your own assesses?" She said the questions being asked during the meeting were not questions where she wants ministry secretaries to sit and explain.

"These are for the boards to be with your assesses. Tell them where the hitch is and if there is a policy tweak required, or if there is a requirement to change something in the finance bill, yes opportunity is here before you," she said.

She said the boards were fully empowered to deal with many of the questions coming up. "It just tells me and I am sorry to have to comment like this on the boards, are you all sitting in your own offices and not even accessing your own assesses? What’s going on?" she rapped.

"You are not expecting the revenue secretary to be talking to you all for things for which you have every power in the hand to sit and explain. Am I overreading the situation?" she said.

"I would now ask the CBDT and the CBIC to please keep your Saturdays free, engage with the assesses, and give them all the clarification required. Where you think you cannot do so because it’s something to do with the Act itself, or with the rules which have been passed by the Board, then tell the revenue secretary accordingly," she said amid applause from the industry.

"Many of the issues which are being asked are not Budget-related. They are more the rules and other things which you have framed and you are trying to impose it because that’s how the business has to be carried forward," she said.

"I am sorry the boards will have to do better. You will have to be here, every Saturday, keep yourself open and so on the phone and emails. Many of the questions here which the secretaries bothered to answer, I would want you to answer in-person to the assesses," Sitharaman said.