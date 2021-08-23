  • Home>
  • finance>

  • Infra Asset Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch National Monetisation Pipeline today

Infra Asset Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch National Monetisation Pipeline today

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

Infra Asset Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Vice Chairman NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar is slated to launch the national monetisation pipeline today. Stay tuned for all the updates

Infra Asset Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch National Monetisation Pipeline today

  • NMP comprises 4-year pipeline: Niti Aayog

    The NMP comprises a four-year pipeline of the central government's brownfield infrastructure assets. Besides providing visibility to investors, NMP will also serve as a medium-term roadmap for the asset monetisation initiative of the government, the Niti Aayog said in a statement on Sunday.

    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whats app
    • Telegram

  • Maximum monetisation expected from road sector

    Maximum monetisation by FY25 is expected from the road sector where Rs 1.6 lakh crore worth national highways of NHAI are identified. This is followed by the Railways sector where about 400 stations, about 150 trains, and some tracks and woodshed are identified worth Rs 1.5 lakh. The power sector will see some Rs 67,000 crore worth transmission lines from Power Grid and Rs 32,000 crore worth Hydro, Solar, and Wind projects from NHPC, NTPC, and Neyveli Lignite for monetisation.

    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whats app
    • Telegram

  • Top three sectors for monetisation

    The top 3 sectors identified for monetisation include Roads, Railways, and Power and the top asset class includes toll, roads, railways stations, and transmission lines.

    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whats app
    • Telegram

  • The Finance Minister in her budget speech had highlighted that monetisation of public infrastructure will be an important financing option for new infrastructure construction. She had also announced that a pipeline of such will be launched and a dashboard will be created to track the progress.

    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whats app
    • Telegram

  • FInance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Vice Chairman NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar is slated to launch the national monetisation pipeline today.

    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whats app
    • Telegram
Infra Asset Live Updates:
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Vice Chairman NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar is slated to launch the National Monetisation Pipeline today.
The Finance Minister in her budget speech had highlighted that monetisation of public infrastructure will be an important financing option for new infrastructure construction.
She had also announced that a pipeline of such will be launched and a dashboard will be created to track the progress.
CNBC-TV18 learns that the government has identified an asset pipeline worth Rs 6 lakh crore for monetisation between FY22 till FY25. The top 3 sectors identified for monetisation include Roads, Railways, and Power and the top asset class includes toll, roads, railways stations, and transmission lines.
Stay tuned for all the updates
(Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Public sector banks to push co-lending with NBFCs, digital, agri financing under Ease 4.0 reform