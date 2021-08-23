Infra Asset Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch National Monetisation Pipeline today

Infra Asset Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Vice Chairman NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar is slated to launch the national monetisation pipeline today. Stay tuned for all the updates
NMP comprises 4-year pipeline: Niti Aayog
The NMP comprises a four-year pipeline of the central government's brownfield infrastructure assets. Besides providing visibility to investors, NMP will also serve as a medium-term roadmap for the asset monetisation initiative of the government, the Niti Aayog said in a statement on Sunday.
Maximum monetisation expected from road sector
Maximum monetisation by FY25 is expected from the road sector where Rs 1.6 lakh crore worth national highways of NHAI are identified. This is followed by the Railways sector where about 400 stations, about 150 trains, and some tracks and woodshed are identified worth Rs 1.5 lakh. The power sector will see some Rs 67,000 crore worth transmission lines from Power Grid and Rs 32,000 crore worth Hydro, Solar, and Wind projects from NHPC, NTPC, and Neyveli Lignite for monetisation.
Top three sectors for monetisation
The top 3 sectors identified for monetisation include Roads, Railways, and Power and the top asset class includes toll, roads, railways stations, and transmission lines.
The Finance Minister in her budget speech had highlighted that monetisation of public infrastructure will be an important financing option for new infrastructure construction. She had also announced that a pipeline of such will be launched and a dashboard will be created to track the progress.
