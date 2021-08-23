Infra Asset Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch National Monetisation Pipeline today

Infra Asset Live Updates:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Vice Chairman NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar is slated to launch the National Monetisation Pipeline today.

The Finance Minister in her budget speech had highlighted that monetisation of public infrastructure will be an important financing option for new infrastructure construction.

She had also announced that a pipeline of such will be launched and a dashboard will be created to track the progress.

CNBC-TV18 learns that the government has identified an asset pipeline worth Rs 6 lakh crore for monetisation between FY22 till FY25. The top 3 sectors identified for monetisation include Roads, Railways, and Power and the top asset class includes toll, roads, railways stations, and transmission lines.

