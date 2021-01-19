  • SENSEX
FM Nirmala Sitharaman holds pre-budget meeting with state FMs

Updated : January 19, 2021 10:14 AM IST

Most participants thanked the finance minister for financially supporting their states/union Territories during the worst months of the pandemic, by enhancing borrowing limits and providing back to back loans to states.
State ministers expressed their suggestions on growth, investment, resource requirement and fiscal policy.
This is the first time in the history of Budget-making exercise that such consultation meetings were held in virtual mode due to the COVID-19 crisis.
