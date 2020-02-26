  • SENSEX
Flipkart-owned PhonePe receives Rs 427.25 crore capital infusion from parent company

Updated : February 26, 2020 09:28 PM IST

The resolution was passed on February 12, it added. PhonePe declined to comment on fund infusion.
In July last year, PhonePe had received fund infusion of about Rs 698 crore from its parent firm, while another Rs 585.66 crore was pumped into the company in December.
The latest fund infusion is expected to provide PhonePe more muscle to compete in the burgeoning payments segment in India.
