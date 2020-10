Flipkart-owned PhonePe on Wednesday launched car and bike insurance products on its platform in association with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

With this launch, over 230 million registered PhonePe users can now insure their vehicles seamlessly in under 2 minutes, without the need for any documents to be uploaded before the purchase, and also view their policy documents instantly on the app, a statement said.

PhonePe users can also customise their car insurance plan based on their needs with a range of value-added offerings such as zero depreciation, 24X7 roadside assistance, and engine protection among others, it added.