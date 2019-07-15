Business
Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 200 crore in Piramal Enterprises' debt, says report
Updated : July 15, 2019 10:13 AM IST
The NCDs subscribed by Bansal carry an interest coupon of around 9.5 percent and a repayment period of two years, the report said.
Bansal had invested Rs 250 crore each, via debt, in non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) Altico Capital India Ltd and IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd, Mint reported earlier in February.
