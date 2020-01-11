#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal applies for universal banking license

Updated : January 11, 2020 12:28 PM IST

Bansal had acquired Chaitanya in September with an investment commitment of Rs 739 crore.
The Reserve Bank of India, which is very selective about who enters the banking fray, had earlier made universal bank licenses available on tap.
If given a license, Chaitanya will be the second microlender after the West Bengal-focused Bandhan Bank to be granted a universal banking license.
