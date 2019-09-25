Finance
Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal acquires a micro finance company, becomes CEO
Updated : September 25, 2019 06:28 PM IST
With a total infusion of Rs 739 crore, Sachin will assume the role of chief executive officer of CRIDS.
Both Samit Shetty and Anand Rao, who co-founded Chaitanya in 2009, will continue to be in the same role.
CRIDS provides access to credit for the underbanked population and the majority of its business is in microfinance.
