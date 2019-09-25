Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal acquires a micro finance company, becomes CEO

In his first major investment in the financial services sector, Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Chaitanya Rural Intermediation Development Services Private Limited (CRIDS), a non-bank finance company (NBFC).

With a total infusion of Rs 739 crore, Sachin will assume the role of chief executive officer of CRIDS. Both Samit Shetty and Anand Rao, who co-founded Chaitanya in 2009, will continue to be in the same role.

"The various business units will continue to operate as they have; there will be no significant change in management. Sachin will provide additional support, to create the further impetus to business growth," the company said in a statement.

CRIDS provides access to credit for the underbanked population and the majority of its business is in microfinance. It also provides loans for two-wheelers, housing, small business and education. The company operates in five states – Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

"This acquisition is our entry into financial services,” said Bansal, "Samit and Anand have built a great company that provides much needed financial access to people who don’t have access to other formal finance. I look forward to working closely with Samit and Anand and building further on the solid work they have done.”