Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal acquires a micro finance company, becomes CEO

Updated : September 25, 2019 06:28 PM IST

With a total infusion of Rs 739 crore, Sachin will assume the role of chief executive officer of CRIDS.
Both Samit Shetty and Anand Rao, who co-founded Chaitanya in 2009, will continue to be in the same role.
CRIDS provides access to credit for the underbanked population and the majority of its business is in microfinance.
