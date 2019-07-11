In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Finance
Finance

Flipkart, Axis Bank launch co-branded credit card offering unlimited cashback. Check details here

Updated : July 11, 2019 12:47 PM IST

The registration fee for the card is Rs 500, with an annual waiver on spends of Rs 2 lakh.
The card will be available for select users in July while all customers will get access in a few weeks.
Flipkart, Axis Bank launch co-branded credit card offering unlimited cashback. Check details here
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

GTPL Hathway surges 20% on robust first-quarter earnings

GTPL Hathway surges 20% on robust first-quarter earnings

US House passes bill removing country cap on Green Card, Indian H-1B visa holders to benefit

US House passes bill removing country cap on Green Card, Indian H-1B visa holders to benefit

Government says there's a shortage of nearly 1,500 IAS officers

Government says there's a shortage of nearly 1,500 IAS officers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV