Economy Fitch revises outlook of 9 Indian banks to Negative from Stable Updated : June 22, 2020 12:56 PM IST This follows Fitch's revision of the outlook on the 'BBB-' rating on India to Negative from Stable on June 18. The rating agency expects State Bank of India (SBI) to receive extraordinary government support, if required, due to its very high systemic importance.