Fitch India's Saswata Guha said when banks are specifically targeting at certain asset classes amid this intense competition, there is always scope for misjudgments, inefficient lending and mispricing of risk

Unsecured personal loans and credit cards, as a whole, is an area where our stance is that of a little more caution, said Saswata Guha, senior director, banks, at Fitch India Services, while emphasising on the fact that the Indian banking space is an intensely competitive space. Given how the overall operating environment is panning out, Guha thinks that the risks are still somewhat manageable at the moment.

So, according to Guha, when banks are specifically targeting at certain asset classes amid this intense competition, there is always scope for misjudgments, inefficient lending and mispricing of risk.

"I think that to us is a bit of a concern, because at a system level both these asset classes have grown quite substantially," Guha said while speaking to CNBC-TV18 on Friday.

"But, even at an individual bank level, you will see that there are certain banks, which have doubled their personal loans portfolio year on year. And that to us is a bit of a surprise, but also a concern because when loans are growing at that fast pace, we have history, where our prior risk appetite has had an impact on banks' financial performance. So, I think it is really a cautionary note from that perspective," he noted.

Unsecured loans — mostly personal loans and credit cards — do not carry any collateral and therefore pose higher risk. Indian banks have been growing their unsecured lending portfolio as the pandemic-induced stress began to ease.

RBI cautions banks on unsecured lending

The Reserve Bank of India has also cautioned lenders about the growing risk of delinquencies on unsecured loans amid rising interest rates and high inflation, reports said.

Banks' outstanding receipts on credit cards stood at Rs 1.87 lakh crore as on January 27, up from Rs 1.53 lakh crore from a year earlier, according to the latest data from the RBI.

Talking about risks, Guha noted, "When you look at risk, we tend to look at risk from two perspectives. One is the risk itself, which is the one could be looking at a sort of a pyramid structure, whether an entity is lending to the absolutely lowest last mile borrower or actually lending to the higher income bracket, and second is the pace of that lending. So, that also has an influence on the kind of risk and underwriting that a bank can do."

"And I think in the case of banks, we don't think that they're really underwriting the last mile borrower in this case, but I think the challenge is the pace of growth and the competitive dynamics around it, because everybody seems to be chasing those particular asset classes. And what we've seen is that as a result, there's been a lot of significant growth in those segments, Guha noted.

Cautious on Union Bank Of India, PNB

Currently, the three banks on which Fitch have these adjustments are Punjab National Bank (PNB), Union Bank of India and Bank of India, but that's got more to do with their past risk appetite, which continues to sort of weigh on their financial profiles, even though the numbers are improving. However, Fitch tends to look at four year averages, because they are looking at some of these matrices through the cycle, Guha said.

"And therefore, as a result, we continue to have, risk profile, risk appetite as a negative adjustment. But that is not to say that, if we continue to see strong risk appetite, in particular asset segments coming across from other banks, we may take a similar view as well, where we are viewing some of this risk taking to be a bit on the uncomfortable side," he said.