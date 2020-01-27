Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act 2003, explained
Updated : January 27, 2020 11:41 AM IST
For the current fiscal year, the fiscal deficit is expected to breach the budgeted target by 20-30 bps, coming in at 3.5 percent-3.6 percent of GDP weighed down by lower direct, indirect (including GST) collections.
Aimed primarily to bring a check on revenue deficit, the act strives to improve the overall management of public finance by controlling unchecked borrowings and imparting financial discipline.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more