Fintechs rewriting the rule book, banks will compete and co-exist: Rajnish Kumar

BharatPe chairman Rajnish Kumar said that legacy institutions like banks have advantages over fintechs but at the same time, in some spaces, fintechs lead.

Fintech companies are rewriting rules in innovation but banks will co-exist with them, BharatPe chairman Rajnish Kumar said on July 7 at Moneycontrol's Startup Conclave in Bengaluru.

"Banks and fintech will compete and co-exist. Fintechs are rewriting rules from the start. Banks and legacy institutions have some advantages compared to fintechs, whereas when it comes to payments, fintechs have an advantage," Kumar said.