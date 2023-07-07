CNBC TV18
Fintechs rewriting the rule book, banks will compete and co exist: Rajnish Kumar

By Moneycontrol News Jul 7, 2023 2:52:44 PM IST (Published)

BharatPe chairman Rajnish Kumar said that legacy institutions like banks have advantages over fintechs but at the same time, in some spaces, fintechs lead.

Fintech companies are rewriting rules in innovation but banks will co-exist with them, BharatPe chairman Rajnish Kumar said on July 7 at Moneycontrol's Startup Conclave in Bengaluru.

The former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman said that legacy institutions like banks have advantages over fintechs but at the same time, in some spaces, fintechs lead.
"Banks and fintech will compete and co-exist. Fintechs are rewriting rules from the start. Banks and legacy institutions have some advantages compared to fintechs, whereas when it comes to payments, fintechs have an advantage," Kumar said.
