Fintechs – The Drivers of MSME Credit

CNBC-TV18 aired the second episode of “Building it Up with Bertelsmann,” focusing on India’s dream of achieving a $5 trillion economy and how Fintechs play a significant role in it. MSME is one of the most vibrant sectors in this shared vision contributing 30% to India’s GDP. However, the primary concern lies in the disproportionate small share of credit from the current financial system. The MSME credit gap is estimated to be Rs. 882 trillion. The esteemed panel emphasized how this credit gap can be filled. The panelists included:

Pankaj Makkar — MD, Bertelsmann India Investments

Harshvardhan Lunia — Founder and CEO of Lendingkart

Sumit Maniyar — Founder and CEO of Rupeek

As per the recent figures, over 63.4 million MSMEs in India contribute 6.11% of manufacturing GDP, 24.60% of GDP service sector, and 33.4 % of India’s manufacturing output. However, the biggest issue they face to date is in credit accessibility. Currently, the credit gap is Rs. 30 lakh crores. Talking about the reasons for such a vast gap, Pankaj recalled that 5-6 years ago, when they were looking at building a thesis on business lending, they realized that this entire segment of small business owner lending saw a reasonably large gap in the market because of the lack of data on transactions. It took a long time for banks to underwrite small businesses; therefore, the cost is much more than the yield. Thus, the only way to bridge the gap is via digital lending, which Lendingkart and Rupeek do.

Getting deeper into the fact that MSMEs were denied financing despite being creditworthy, Harshvardhan pointed out a lack of data and information asymmetry. Therefore, they relied on digital data that they could evaluate. Secondly, operating expense involved in due diligence was a significant concern, thus necessitating its automation and standardization. Another focus is distribution. You can pick customers you want to build on in the digital space. Bringing the right customers and servicing them will be essential in lending.

Fintechs have brought major disruptions in lending, with online loan applications being the prominent feature. A pertinent question that arises is the potential for online gold loans offered in the market. Sumit highlighted a conventional stigma attached to the gold loans that it is a sign of financial distress. We as a country have $2.5 trillion gold, and less than $70 billion of gold loans have been booked so far. Besides, innovation is necessary for the distribution part to reduce operating expenses dramatically. We have gold loans starting from 6-7%, going up to 30-35% interest rate for an asset class with zero credit risk, which ultimately makes no sense.

Talking about Rupeek, the way it is redefining the category new to Indians, their offerings, and how they are spreading the practice of getting credit on gold, Sumit shared that many private sector banks work with public sector banks and NBFCs. They facilitate various forms of distribution for gold loans like customer doorsteps distribution or direct walk to bank branches. Apart from that, they are looking to launch ATMs that will facilitate gold transactions, i.e., the handover of physical gold from customers to the lending partner.

Further, discussing the criteria to evaluate creditworthiness and the loan disbursal process, Harshvardhan stressed the importance of stopping relying on conventional parameters like financial statements and tax returns that most borrowers couldn’t provide. The idea is to discover from where we can get the alternate data that is digital, authenticated, and sufficient to rely on and assess the creditworthiness. Therefore, they started with banking data, which became a great savior. It is authenticated data that could be digitized, and the algorithms could read it thus, allowing the use of machine learning algorithms and processes.

In a Nutshell

MSME has employed around 120 million people and contributes approximately 40-45% of the overall exports of India. However, something is holding back MSME from thriving, be it lack of accessibility to credit which hampers them from gaining size and adopting technology or something else. Pankaj focused on the fundamentals leading to the credit gap. MSME and entrepreneurs building these businesses are creditworthy. The problem lies in the lack of structured data to get credit to grow their business. If either gold loans or alternative data that companies like Lendingkart are using to disburse loans, they can acquire capital by which such entrepreneurs can fuel their businesses. That is a massive opportunity to become a $5 trillion economy.

This is a partnered post.