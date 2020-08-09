  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Fintech 2020: 5 trends shaping the future of the industry

Updated : August 09, 2020 12:23 PM IST

As the Fintech world is undergoing a radical reformation, here is a list of 5 key trends that is likely to shape the upcoming future of fintech industry
In a recent report, by Research and Markets, as of March 2020, India, alongside China, accounted for the highest fintech adoption rate (87 percent), out of all the emerging markets in the world.
Fintech 2020: 5 trends shaping the future of the industry

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Jubilant Life Sciences presents 1,000 vials of remdesivir to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Jubilant Life Sciences presents 1,000 vials of remdesivir to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Air India Express IX 1344 flight touched down 1,000 metres from beginning of runway

Air India Express IX 1344 flight touched down 1,000 metres from beginning of runway

This mid-cap pharma stock turned Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 3,17,000 in just four months

This mid-cap pharma stock turned Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 3,17,000 in just four months

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement