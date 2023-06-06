Incremental loan growth in FY23 has been one of the best for the banking sector. Better net interest margin, lower credit costs meant that the banking sector reported their highest yearly profit of about Rs 2.31 lakh crore.

The last financial year has been the most profitable year for the banking sector. Public sector banks (PSU) and private banks reported profits of above Rs 1 lakh crore each. This was an account of strong loan growth, higher yields and lower credit costs that were seen in FY23.

Incremental loan growth in FY23 has been one of the best for the banking sector. This coupled with the fact that rising interest rates, which meant that the banks charge higher rates on the loans while deposits were yet to get repriced aided the net interest margin (NIMs) of the banks. Hence, better net interest margin, and lower credit costs meant that the banking sector reported their highest yearly profit of about Rs 2.31 lakh crore.

Asset quality was the best in the last seven-eight years for the banking sector and for some banks, it was the best in the last 10 years.

A look at the performance in the fourth quarter of FY23

Slippages of the banking sector declined by 26.5 percent year on year (YoY) and about 9.5 percent sequentially.

PSU banks saw slippages rise by 10.5 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ) while in private banks, slippage declined by nearly 25 percent QoQ. Annualised slippage ratio for PSU banks was at 1.3 percent when compared to 1.22 percent in the previous quarter. For private banks, it was at 1.75 percent versus nearly 2.5 percent in the previous quarter.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of the PSU banks was at 5.6 percent for FY23 when compared to 15.6 percent in FY18. For private banks, it was 2.28 percent in FY23 when compared to 7.92 percent in FY18.

The net NPA ratio of the PSU banks was 1.33 percent in FY23 versus 7.9 percent in FY18. For private banks, it declined to 0.55 percent in FY23 when compared to 2.4 percent in FY18.

The restructured book of the banking sector declined by 31.8 percent YoY and about 13.5 percent QoQ. It now forms just 1.27 percent of the loans when compared to 1.55 percent in the previous quarter.

The restructured book declined QoQ for PSU banks by 11.8 percent while for private banks it declined by 18.6 percent.

In terms of profit and loss (P&L) performance, the operating profits grew by 27.3 percent YoY for the sector and about 2.9 percent QoQ. For PSU banks, it was up 29.3 percent YoY and about 2.85 percent QoQ. For private banks, it was up 25 percent YoY and about 2.9 percent QoQ.

Profit after tax (PAT) for the banking sector was up 28.3 percent YoY but it was down about 4.5 percent QoQ. For PSU banks, the profits were up 94 percent YoY and about 18.7 percent sequentially. For private banks, it was done 11.1 percent YoY and about 23.9 percent QoQ.

Now, this pack for private banks was impacted by Axis Bank, which reported a net loss due to the acquisition of Citi’s retail business operations in India. Excluding Axis Bank, which had a one-off, PAT of the private banks was up 24.3 percent YoY and about 10 percent sequentially.

In terms of outlook, the operational performance continues to remain healthy for the banking sector. Net interest margin can decline in coming quarters due to a rise in the cost of funds. The net interest margin decline is expected to be about 30 to 50 basis points (bps) in FY24 for large banks and for mid and small banks anywhere between 50 bps and 100 bps in FY24.

Return ratios are likely to remain healthy for the sector. Some banks may look to raise capital in FY24 and the loan growth rate is expected to be lower in FY24 versus the 15 percent growth that was seen in FY23.