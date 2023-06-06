CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsFinStreet: FY23 is the most profitable year for the banking sector

FinStreet: FY23 is the most profitable year for the banking sector

FinStreet: FY23 is the most profitable year for the banking sector
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Abhishek Kothari  Jun 6, 2023 2:19:00 PM IST (Published)

Incremental loan growth in FY23 has been one of the best for the banking sector. Better net interest margin, lower credit costs meant that the banking sector reported their highest yearly profit of about Rs 2.31 lakh crore.

The last financial year has been the most profitable year for the banking sector. Public sector banks (PSU) and private banks reported profits of above Rs 1 lakh crore each. This was an account of strong loan growth, higher yields and lower credit costs that were seen in FY23.

Incremental loan growth in FY23 has been one of the best for the banking sector. This coupled with the fact that rising interest rates, which meant that the banks charge higher rates on the loans while deposits were yet to get repriced aided the net interest margin (NIMs) of the banks. Hence, better net interest margin, and lower credit costs meant that the banking sector reported their highest yearly profit of about Rs 2.31 lakh crore.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X