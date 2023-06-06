Incremental loan growth in FY23 has been one of the best for the banking sector. Better net interest margin, lower credit costs meant that the banking sector reported their highest yearly profit of about Rs 2.31 lakh crore.

The last financial year has been the most profitable year for the banking sector. Public sector banks (PSU) and private banks reported profits of above Rs 1 lakh crore each. This was an account of strong loan growth, higher yields and lower credit costs that were seen in FY23.