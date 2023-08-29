FinStreet | Banking sector reports record quarterly profits in April-June period

The banking sector achieved a record quarterly profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 74,677 crore, showing a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 69.1 percent and a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase of 18.6 percent, during the April-June period of the current financial year.

However, some banks experienced profit declines too, while others saw growth. Banks like Axis Bank, YES Bank, Suryoday SFB, Union Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), and RBL Bank reported strong QoQ profit growth.

While, Bandhan Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank showed a decline in profits both YoY and QoQ.

Nevertheless, most banks faced pressure on their net interest margins (NIM) during quarter one of this financial year (FY24), and this trend might continue into quarter two of FY24 as well.

Although HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, and Union Bank of India were able to maintain their NIMs, other banks experienced declines ranging from 8 basis points (bps) to as high as 62 bps.

PSU (public sector undertaking) banks' operating profit growth outperformed private banks. The sector's operating profits, however, increased by 43.7 percent YoY and 0.1 percent QoQ.

PSU banks' operating profit growth was at 55.55 percent year-on-year and 0.4 percent QoQ, compared to private banks' growth of 32 percent YoY and a decline of 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Treasury gains also played a significant role in PSU banks' profits, which are seasonal in nature.

The banking sector's asset quality improved, with reductions in gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratios.

GNPA ratio declined to 3.79 percent from 5.93 percent YoY and 4.02 percent QoQ. NNPA ratio declined to 0.89 percent from 1.59 percent YoY and 0.96 percent QoQ.

Some banks like Ujjivan SFB had low NNPA ratios, while others like City Union Bank (CUB), Bandhan Bank, and PNB had NNPA ratios above 1.5 percent.

According to sector analysts, deposit growth is expected to come at a cost for the banking sector in quarter two of FY24, similar to quarter one of FY24, putting pressure on the cost of funds.

Small finance banks are experiencing strong earnings momentum, which could continue.

Treasury gains are not anticipated in quarter two of FY24 for many banks.

Banks are willing to accept a slight reduction in return on assets (ROA) in exchange for a healthy credit profile, keeping return ratios on the healthier side.

Overall, the banking sector witnessed robust performance in terms of profits, asset quality improvement, and operational efficiency, with some challenges expected in NIMs in the upcoming quarter.

For more details, watch the accompanying video