CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsFinStreet | Bank of Maharashtra — the only PSU bank to nearly double its loan book in last 3 years

FinStreet | Bank of Maharashtra — the only PSU bank to nearly double its loan book in last 3 years

FinStreet | Bank of Maharashtra — the only PSU bank to nearly double its loan book in last 3 years
Read Time4 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Abhishek Kothari  Jun 23, 2023 1:02:14 PM IST (Published)

In last one year, Bank of Maharashtra's valuation has outpaced the valuation of Federal Bank. Bank of Maharashtra's price to book value, based on FY23 book value, is at 1.21 times versus 0.75 times year on year (YOY).

Bank of Maharashtra is perhaps the only PSU bank to nearly double its loan book in three years. The bank has seen phenomenal improvement across parameters.

Business momentum from FY20 to FY23:
Bank has seen its deposit base rise by 56 percent in this period and credit growth of 97.1 percent. This compares to industry growth in deposits by 33 percent and loan growth of 31.9 percent in the same period.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X