FinStreet | Bank of Maharashtra — the only PSU bank to nearly double its loan book in last 3 years

In last one year, Bank of Maharashtra's valuation has outpaced the valuation of Federal Bank. Bank of Maharashtra's price to book value, based on FY23 book value, is at 1.21 times versus 0.75 times year on year (YOY).

Bank of Maharashtra is perhaps the only PSU bank to nearly double its loan book in three years. The bank has seen phenomenal improvement across parameters.

Business momentum from FY20 to FY23:

Bank has seen its deposit base rise by 56 percent in this period and credit growth of 97.1 percent. This compares to industry growth in deposits by 33 percent and loan growth of 31.9 percent in the same period.