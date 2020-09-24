  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Economy

FinCEN Files: Over 100 suspicious transactions worth over $100 mn linked to Max chairman Analjit Singh, says report

Updated : September 24, 2020 12:44 PM IST

These transactions, done between July 2014 and November 2016, involved entities located in India and those based in countries such as Cyprus, UAE, Singapore, South Africa, Jersey and Isle of Man.
The bank had noted in two separate Suspicious Activity Reports that Singapore-based LGO Pte, a company where Analjit Singh is a director, carried out transactions with “unknown entities, located in high-risk jurisdictions.”
FinCEN Files: Over 100 suspicious transactions worth over $100 mn linked to Max chairman Analjit Singh, says report

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 1,115 points lower, Nifty below 10,850 as selling intensifies

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 1,115 points lower, Nifty below 10,850 as selling intensifies

Startup Street: 1bridge, a social tech enterprise that delivers products in villages

Startup Street: 1bridge, a social tech enterprise that delivers products in villages

Off The Charts: Rs 1 lakh invested in this cement firm in 2001 would have grown to Rs 7.8 cr

Off The Charts: Rs 1 lakh invested in this cement firm in 2001 would have grown to Rs 7.8 cr

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement