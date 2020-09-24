FinCEN Files: Over 100 suspicious transactions worth over $100 mn linked to Max chairman Analjit Singh, says report

Standard Chartered Bank had notified US financial watchdog FinCEN about over 100 transactions worth $104.4 million by companies associated with Max Group founder and chairman Analjit Singh, reported The Indian Express.

These transactions, done between July 2014 and November 2016, involved entities located in India and those based in countries such as Cyprus, UAE, Singapore, South Africa, Jersey and Isle of Man, said the report. Further, some companies linked with the activities had Singh as a director as well, the report added.

According to the report, the lender had noted in two separate Suspicious Activity Reports that Singapore-based LGO Pte, a company where Analjit Singh is a director, carried out transactions with “unknown entities, located in high-risk jurisdictions.”

Earlier, several reports emerged across the globe about many banks moving large sums of allegedly illicit funds over a period of nearly two decades, despite red flags about the origins of the money based on leaked Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) filed by banks and other financial firms with the US Department of Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCen).

The SARs provide key intelligence in global efforts to stop money laundering and other crimes. The media reports on Sunday painted a picture of a system that is both under-resourced and overwhelmed, allowing vast amounts of illicit funds to move through the banking system.