Economy
FinCEN Files: Over 100 suspicious transactions worth over $100 mn linked to Max chairman Analjit Singh, says report
Updated : September 24, 2020 12:44 PM IST
These transactions, done between July 2014 and November 2016, involved entities located in India and those based in countries such as Cyprus, UAE, Singapore, South Africa, Jersey and Isle of Man.
The bank had noted in two separate Suspicious Activity Reports that Singapore-based LGO Pte, a company where Analjit Singh is a director, carried out transactions with “unknown entities, located in high-risk jurisdictions.”