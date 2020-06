Fincare Small Finance Bank on Thursday partnered with Max Bupa Health Insurance to offer digitally enabled bespoke health insurance solutions to customers of the bank.

“As part of the tie-up, Max Bupa will provide health insurance plans, best suited to meet the evolving health care needs of the bank’s diverse customer segments,” Fincare Small Finance bank said in a statement.

The offerings include both, standard retail as well as customizable group plans.

The comprehensive product suite includes Health Companion, a comprehensive indemnity plan for all hospitalization needs and health assurance fixed benefit plan which provides coverage for critical illnesses and personal accident.

“For the digital banking customers, Max Bupa will offer byte sized products with one-click buying option and allow purchase at the time of opening an account. The rural customer segment will have access to simple, low cost, high value insurance products with simplified onboarding for a seamless experience,” the bank said.