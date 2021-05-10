Fincare Small Finance Bank files draft papers to raise Rs 1330 crore via IPO Updated : May 10, 2021 10:02:12 IST The IPO will have a fresh issue of Rs 330 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,000 crore by its promoter entity Fincare Business Services Ltd. Earlier this month, Motilal Oswal Private Equity through its India Business Excellence Fund III picked up a minority stake in Fincare Small Finance Bank, for around Rs 185 crore. Published : May 10, 2021 10:02 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply