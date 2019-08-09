Financial risk and its types

Financial risk can be simply defined as any factor that is dangerous for the overall financial health and its various components, and that could ultimately lead to a loss for the stakeholders.

While any event or factor that affect the finance sector negatively can be termed as a risk, they can still be broadly classified into three, i.e business, non-business and financial.

Business Risk: On certain occasions, business establishments themselves willingly take some risks. These are taken with the view of improving profits, increasing investor profit, improving the brand value etc. One good example of this could be heavy capital spend by companies on advertising some of its products with the aim of boosting sales.

Non-Â BusinessÂ Risk: While the business risk is caused by the companyâ€™s action there are certain risks whose emergence is beyond the control of the firms. These types of risks are called non-business risk.

Â Financial Risk: Certain risks arise in the firm due to market conditions. This includes market fluctuations caused by stock market falls, changes in monetary health etc. such risks are termed as a financial risk.

Types of Financial Risks

Ther are different types of Financial risks. They are:

Market risk: These are risks that arise due to movement in prices of financial instrument. There are two types of market risks- risk caused due to movement in stock price, interest rates etc are called directional risk while risks caused by volatility is called non-directional risk.

CreditÂ Risk: Risk that arises when one fails to fulfil their obligations towards their counterparties is called credit risk. They can be further classified into Sovereign risk i.e.Â risk risingÂ dueÂ toÂ difficultÂ foreignÂ exchangeÂ policies and SettlementÂ riskÂ i.e. risk arising when one of the parties fails to complete their financial obligations.

LiquidityÂ Risk:

There are risks arising out of the inability to execute transactions. They are further classified into AssetÂ LiquidityÂ RiskÂ andÂ FundingÂ LiquidityÂ Risk.

Operational Risk: Risk arising out of operational failures such as mismanagement or technical failures are called operational risks. They are classified into FraudÂ RiskÂ andÂ ModelÂ Risk.

Â Legal risks: Financial risks arising out of legal constraints such as lawsuits. Whenever a company needs to face financial loses out of legal proceedings, it is a legal risk.

Â Management of Financial Risks

To control the risks and dangers arising from these risks, very careful financial management has to be implemented. There are many methods available to counter and manage these risks. They are:

Â Fundamental analysis: ItÂ is the process of measuring all aspects of the underlying business including the firm's assets and its earnings.

Technical analysis: It is the process of evaluating securities through statistics and looks at historical returns, trade volume etc.