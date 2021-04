The pandemic time can be addressed as an amalgamation of supply-side disruption and sinking demands. Multilateral institutions have predicted that the COVID-19 pandemic will bring the world financial crisis, worse than the 2009 global financial crisis though with minor differences in some crucial aspects. According to Economic advisors, the COVID-19 crisis might prove to be more unwelcoming than the 2009 crisis and that the economy would take more time to bounce back.

Presently, our social and economic lives have come to a standstill. The lives of millions of vulnerable people have been affected profoundly due to the sudden downfall in their daily income as the majority of them have lost their only source of livelihood. Needless to say, millions of businesses, households and wage workers, and vendors are been impacted in various aspects especially economically.

Daily wage workers and small entrepreneurs are now hardly in a position to repay their loans due to the unpredictable fall in their income. Moreover, the collection of microfinance loans happens based on cash at branches which further adds to their stress. In the whole process, the repayment transactions and clients’ incomes both have faced an upheaval. Certain important sectors like food production, health care institutions would need to operate continuously and serve the people in need. However, to keep things on track, they would need predominant support from the financial sector as well as the government.

Financial inclusion – Why is it important?

This is where financial inclusion steps in as a viable solution and helps in boosting prosperity, which is a promising milestone of the socio-economic development of a country. It makes sure that the rural populace gets easy access to credit for revenue-generating businesses on a small scale. Also, it extends them the opportunities to invest in unpredictable risks and insurance products.

Factors like bureaucratic support, political will, and continuous pressure by RBI are required for the financial inclusion of unbanked masses which is a critical step in itself. Overcoming the post-lockdown gloominess of the economy can be done by unleashing the untapped bottom-of-pyramid section of the Indian economy.

Though India was boasting its economic growth rates among the most developed countries of the world in the past few years; unfortunately, a major portion of the population remains unbanked. The main aim of financial inclusion is to change the current dynamics of the country by providing financial services at affordable costs to underprivileged people, who are generally unaware of these services.

In order to achieve inclusive growth and development, the augmentation of financial services in all sections of society is the most important step. Involvement of financial inclusion in rural and financially backward areas is a better opportunity for everyone involved, be it the left-out urban populace or the banks/ NBFC’s intermediaries. With the rising income level and savings in rural areas, it becomes essential to help them manage their funds and facilitate payments – both incoming and outgoing. Steps like allowing people to create no-frills current and saving accounts, relaxing KYC norms, and crediting social benefits to the account owners will help fortify the inclusive approach to finance and banking in rural regions of the country.

Boon from financial inclusion

Amidst the global pandemic, the global economy has witnessed a major downfall in financial terms. Overcoming the challenges won’t be easy but with the help of financial inclusion, the country can gain its financial hold back in the economy, one more time.

The entrepreneurial spirit of the population can be stimulated with the help of availability of adequate credit from formal banking channels to escalate the output in the rural areas of the country and the rural people can get access to the statement of account, banking services like, cash payments, balance inquiry, cash receipts, etc. via fingerprint authentication. Financial inclusion will also help in the reduction in the cash economy as more flow of money is brought into the whole ecosystem of banking. A habit to save will lead to increased capital formation in the nation and thus will boost the economy.

Various organizations have been making concerted efforts to ensure the provision of state-of-the-art technological solutions to empower their finance management digitally. They set up mobile vans and kiosks to help the rural areas use online space to make payments and pay the bills.

Developed with a blockchain-based transaction framework, these modern digital solutions offer plethora of ways to ensure quick bill payments via kiosks, mobile applications, PoS service, mobile ATP van just to name a few. By providing a single window for paying the bills, they make transactions easy, simple and quick for the rural people.

Additionally, the multi-utility bill payments stops and doorstep banking facilities ensure that rural areas have easy access to technological advancements and reduce cash dependency along with facilitating the adoption of technological advancements.

Summing up!

In recent years, India has been pulling the effective and right levers to bolster financial inclusion, but the unpredictable downfall of the economy due to the COVID-19 has plagued the various robust plates of our financial conditions for the past one year. However, high involvement of financial inclusion has all the capacity to initiate the envisioned revolution of growth and prosperity and to set our nation free from economic despair.