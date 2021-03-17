Financial inclusion is still a challenge in India; here's how we can face this issue Updated : March 17, 2021 10:56 AM IST Financial inclusion has long been a priority for the government as well as the leaders of economic development. While many policies and regulations have been initiated they have only helped to encourage previously under-banked populations to access formal financial institutions. Published : March 17, 2021 10:56 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply