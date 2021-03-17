Financial inclusion is still a challenge in India; here's how we can face this issue

Financial inclusion has long been a priority for the government as well as the leaders of economic development. While many policies and regulations have been initiated they have only helped to encourage previously under-banked populations to access formal financial institutions. Financial inclusion remains an unfulfilled dream as issues remain of dormant accounts and last-mile connectivity of financial institutions.

Why is Financial Inclusion Important?

Bringing every citizen under the formal banking system, encouraging digital payments and making financial services easily accessible and affordable for people across the country are some key aspects of financial inclusion.

Financial inclusion is an important keystone of the socio-economic development of a country as well as a significant enabler of poverty alleviation & boosting prosperity. It bridges the gap between rural and urban by ensuring that masses across the country get access to easy online transactions, banking facility and reliable daily payments. Financial inclusion also ensures that rural masses get easy access to credit for small-scale revenue-generating businesses, opportunities to invest for unforeseeable risks and insurance products.

Challenges Facing Financial Inclusion

The biggest challenge facing financial inclusion is the lack of robust technology infrastructure. Further, lack of awareness and trust in digital payments enhances the problem. While many people from rural areas now have access to mobile devices, they still struggle for affordable and reliable internet connectivity options. The government is taking significant steps to address this challenge, for example, it aims to connect 2, 50,000 gram panchayats with rural broadband under BharatNet.

Additionally, issues like the large size of the unbanked population spread across vast geographies, low skills, unfamiliarity with technology, limited access to credit, high loan default rates and lack of financial literacy enhance the problem. The challenges are not limited to the demand side or rural population alone. Even the financial institutions are reluctant to serve small value and unprofitable customers and therefore, perceive inclusion as an obligation rather than an opportunity.

The growing number of cyber security issues further dissuades the rural population from being a part of the digital economy. Though the government has taken many initiatives to overcome the challenges, there are many loopholes in the system and a lot more needs to be done. For example, beneficiaries of Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) hardly have any knowledge about the process like what to do when their payments get rejected. Corruption, inadequate rural banking infrastructure and lack of accountability are also some of the many challenges discussed so far.

What Can be Done?

Substantial investments in physical and social infrastructure as well as in need-based products, financial literacy along with innovative delivery mechanism is necessary to ensure inclusive growth of the economy. Further, financial institutions need to focus more on tailor-made services and deliver an effective mechanism. Measures need to be initiated to make credit disbursement more flexible and attract the masses that are used to informal sources of credit.

Eliminating multiple layers of governance, leveraging modern technology, better participatory role by benefactors and easing procedures can help in building a better delivery infrastructure that provides efficiency and security. An affordable and accessible solution, based on mobile technology can be a good platform to deliver financial services. Investing in audit studies, reducing the risk of agent misconduct and conducting risk management assessments are some of the popular and effective strategies that the government can adopt. There is a strong need to restructure the financial system and these measures if effectively implemented can accelerate the process of inclusive growth.

Summing Up

Financial inclusion is a long-term goal and a progressive initiative, which will evolve. Also, there is no one-size-fits-all solution to ensure inclusive growth. The short-term opportunities should be leveraged to accelerate the process as opportunities, as well as challenges, provide insights regarding innovative ways of economic value addition. It is required that all stakeholders, including the regulators, policymakers, industry bodies and service providers focus on a sustainable services delivery model while developing policies or initiatives for inclusive growth.